Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 103.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,119 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPX opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

