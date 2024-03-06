Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 23,866 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,866 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SON

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.