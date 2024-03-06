Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 5,008 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,954,000 after acquiring an additional 538,387 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 347.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 616,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,265,000 after buying an additional 478,331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2,182.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,596,000 after buying an additional 335,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 45.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after buying an additional 263,046 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 262.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 257,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $108.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $76.95. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $116.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $439,113.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,798.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

