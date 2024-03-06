Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,759 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

