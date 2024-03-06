Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,026 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,700,000 after acquiring an additional 131,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,361,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,713,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,072,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,563,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 457,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -338.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

ACHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

