Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,777 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of InterDigital worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,177 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,051,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,515,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 666,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,515,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 642,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,535,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.

InterDigital Stock Performance

IDCC stock opened at $105.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.82 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,564.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,564.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

