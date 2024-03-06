Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,034 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $1,318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 106,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 61.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,949,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after purchasing an additional 741,748 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

PEAK opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.29%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $300,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

