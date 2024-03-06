Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Quaker Chemical worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 17.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 65.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity at Quaker Chemical

In related news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,394,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE KWR opened at $196.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.86. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $138.67 and a 52 week high of $221.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $467.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.55 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Quaker Chemical announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

