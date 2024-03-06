Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,831 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $180.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.65 and its 200 day moving average is $131.33. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $183.34.

Insider Activity at DICK'S Sporting Goods

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.48.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

