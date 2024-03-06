Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Down 2.8 %

GNRC stock opened at $110.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.42. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

