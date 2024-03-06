Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 1,985.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 89,500.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

