Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,634 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Alamos Gold stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

