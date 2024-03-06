Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,341,000 after acquiring an additional 115,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 29.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,453,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,013,000 after buying an additional 2,632,753 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,738,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,340,000 after buying an additional 300,199 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,924,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,295,000 after buying an additional 321,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,534,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,838,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares during the period.
CDAY stock opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,220.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
