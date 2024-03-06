Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,853,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 771,861 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,321,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,582,000 after acquiring an additional 461,964 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $239.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.70 and a 12 month high of $245.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,151.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,691,132.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,151.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,691,132.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,429 shares of company stock worth $10,839,251 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.42.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

