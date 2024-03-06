Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $79.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.15%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.