Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth about $1,138,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 11.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 14.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,064,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,761,000 after buying an additional 133,361 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 50,920.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 299,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 25.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE DV opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $411,364.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,845.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,977 shares of company stock worth $785,313. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DV. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DV

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.