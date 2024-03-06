Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 313.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 87.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 374.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 96.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $234.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $309.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.15%.

In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at $742,923.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the United States, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

