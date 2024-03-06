Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,161 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

