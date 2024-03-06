Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $228.38 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $254.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.95 and a 200-day moving average of $218.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

