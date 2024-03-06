Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 108.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $182.41 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.24 and a 12-month high of $194.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

