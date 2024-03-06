Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 198,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,009 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,920,000 after acquiring an additional 119,102 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,721,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,247,000 after acquiring an additional 124,934 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,470,000 after acquiring an additional 31,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $192.36 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $247.96. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.56.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.25.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

