Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after buying an additional 99,453 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,801,000 after buying an additional 154,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,966,000 after buying an additional 3,721,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,067,000 after purchasing an additional 48,773 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,994,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,540.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,839,788. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DLB stock opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.41. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $91.01. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.