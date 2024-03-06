Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 107.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,561 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Gates Industrial worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,602,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,486,000 after buying an additional 47,587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,307,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,757 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,991,000 after purchasing an additional 45,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,886,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,876,000 after purchasing an additional 543,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,701,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,373,000 after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,030,492 shares of company stock worth $12,582,402 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

