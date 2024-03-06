Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,680 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.31.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

