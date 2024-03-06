Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,165,000 after buying an additional 509,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,108,000 after buying an additional 474,672 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $55,143,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA opened at $178.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $179.45.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

