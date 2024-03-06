Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,038,000 after purchasing an additional 122,841 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 694,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 134,792 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Dynatrace by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 918,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,911,000 after acquiring an additional 65,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Dynatrace by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 531,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,969,000 after acquiring an additional 101,686 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at $847,614,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,302,680 shares of company stock valued at $752,435,863. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

