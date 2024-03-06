Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,612 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of U.S. Silica worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth $806,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 799.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 86,040 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 87,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth $729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SLCA opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $890.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.24. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The mining company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

