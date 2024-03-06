Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,319 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CarGurus worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in CarGurus by 32.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarGurus news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $494,782.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,770.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 23,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $521,316.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 111,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,464.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $494,782.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,770.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,583 shares of company stock worth $1,408,682. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

CarGurus Trading Down 3.1 %

CARG opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $24.64.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

