Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 289.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,403 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.4% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 337.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.95. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

