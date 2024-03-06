Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,267 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Smartsheet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,848,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,061,000 after acquiring an additional 319,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,526,000 after acquiring an additional 130,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,493,000 after acquiring an additional 344,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Smartsheet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,557,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,118,000 after acquiring an additional 126,103 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $759,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

