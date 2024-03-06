Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the third quarter worth about $701,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the third quarter worth about $900,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of News by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of News by 74.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of News during the third quarter worth about $28,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

News Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of News stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. News Co. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Macquarie raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

