Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on California Resources from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

California Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.14. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). California Resources had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

