Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Natera by 11.8% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 475,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Natera in the third quarter worth $376,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the third quarter worth $922,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Natera by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 891,442 shares of company stock worth $55,412,869 over the last three months. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

