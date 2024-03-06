Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,172 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in APi Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in APi Group by 62.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 214,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 81,961 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in APi Group during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in APi Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,546,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,018,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in APi Group during the third quarter valued at $1,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on APi Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.06.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

