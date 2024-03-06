Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in Medpace by 1.4% in the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,379 shares of company stock valued at $28,152,746 in the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Stock Up 0.2 %

MEDP stock opened at $403.14 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $408.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.78.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.67.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

