Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 13,888 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,225 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,888 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.