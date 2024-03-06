Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 20,645 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,645 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Griffon worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 530.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Griffon by 931.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Griffon by 128.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Griffon by 64.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Griffon during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $72.13.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $643.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.87 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 72.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 44.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GFF. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GFF

Griffon Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.