Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 3,170 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. UBS Group upped their target price on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

