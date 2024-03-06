Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 3,938 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $1,079.67 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $795.74 and a 1 year high of $1,098.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,015.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $969.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.