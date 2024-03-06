Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 4,713 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REYN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,454,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after buying an additional 442,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after buying an additional 123,883 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,805,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,139,000 after buying an additional 155,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,570,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,603,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,033,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,184,000 after buying an additional 26,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.79%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.