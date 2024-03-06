Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 6,039 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Price Performance

IRDM opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.89 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.27. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair cut Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Iridium Communications

About Iridium Communications

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.