Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 459.5% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ciena by 57.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 5.9% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,399,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,395,000 after purchasing an additional 132,770 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Ciena by 326.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 144,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 111,016 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Stock Down 2.2 %

CIEN stock opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $501,586.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,342 shares in the company, valued at $24,521,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,574 shares of company stock worth $6,144,379. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

