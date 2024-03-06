Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Short Interest Up 7.7% in February

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,580,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 71,120,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at $161,045,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $146,995,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 21,204.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,301,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,048,000 after buying an additional 37,126,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 50.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after buying an additional 36,542,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the third quarter valued at $56,614,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $3.92.
GRAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
