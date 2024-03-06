Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Holdings Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,240,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,446 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Grab were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRAB

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.