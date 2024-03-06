Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCLGet Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $142,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 2,862.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 301,003 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 174.1% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 10,881,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,717 shares during the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $3,960,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $555,000.

GRCL stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.33.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

