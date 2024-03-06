Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Graham worth $23,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Graham by 16.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 147.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.
Graham Trading Down 2.3 %
NYSE:GHC opened at $716.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $708.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $642.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $545.00 and a 12-month high of $749.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.10.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
