Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Holdings Reduced by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,983 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 870.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.9 %

GPK stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paperboard packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.