GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Shares Down 5.2%

GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.75 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.88 ($0.09). Approximately 501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 103,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

GRC International Group Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a market cap of £7.41 million, a PE ratio of -687.50 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13.

About GRC International Group

GRC International Group plc offers various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Ireland, Italy, Australia, and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification and related topics.

