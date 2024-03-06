Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $59.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 768,552 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 297,299 shares.The stock last traded at $51.45 and had previously closed at $54.61.

GRBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GRBK

Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 8.94.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

(Get Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.