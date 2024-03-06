Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $59.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 768,552 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 297,299 shares.The stock last traded at $51.45 and had previously closed at $54.61.
GRBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 8.94.
Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.
About Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.
