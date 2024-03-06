Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Short Interest Update

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the January 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 297,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 395,568 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $208,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,760,474 shares in the company, valued at $52,195,379.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 395,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,231.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,560. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 101.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,215,000 after buying an additional 2,585,803 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,225,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,834,000 after buying an additional 1,517,395 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 166.5% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,817,000 after buying an additional 1,323,046 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $13,513,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 113.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,482,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 789,373 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.19 and a beta of 0.96. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

